S&P Global Ratings Downgrades Russia's Rating In Foreign Currency To Investment Level 'SD'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) International agency S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the long-term rating of Russia in foreign Currency to the investment level of "SD."

"We lowered our unsolicited foreign currency issuer credit ratings on Russia to 'SD/SD' (selective default) from 'CC/C'.

Our unsolicited local currency 'CC/C' issuer credit ratings on Russia remained on CreditWatch with negative implications," the agency said in a statement.

"We subsequently withdrew our unsolicited ratings on Russia in consideration of the EU's decision on March 15 to ban the provision of credit ratings to legal persons, entities, or bodies established in Russia, and our ensuing announcement that we will withdraw all our outstanding ratings on relevant issuers before April 15, 2022, the deadline imposed by the EU," the statement added.

