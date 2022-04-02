(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global has settled a civil liability dispute with the US government over credit it extended in 2016-17 to Russian oil corporation Rosneft in defiance of a 2014 US presidential executive order (EO), the Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced a $78,750 settlement with S&P Global, Inc. ("S&P Global") a New York-based company that provides business information and financial analytics," the press release stated.

S&P Global has agreed to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of the Ukraine-Related Sanctions Regulations issued pursuant to Executive Order 13662 of March 24, 2014, "Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine," the Treasury said.

"The apparent violations occurred between August 2016 and October 2017, when S&P Global and a company it acquired reissued and re-dated multiple invoices to continue to extend credit to Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil company, in violation of the debt and equity restrictions set forth under EO 13662," the release said.

After reissuing and re-dating four invoices to extend the original payment dates, S&P Global ultimately accepted past-due payments totaling $82,500 from Rosneft and OFAC determined that S&P Global did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case, the Treasury said.