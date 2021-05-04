S&P Jumps Onto Crypto Bandwagon by Launching Indices for Bitcoin, Ethereum

The S&P Dow Jones Indices has launched a series of digital asset benchmarks to track Bitcoin and the Ethereum cryptocurrencies, the index provider said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The S&P Dow Jones Indices has launched a series of digital asset benchmarks to track Bitcoin and the Ethereum cryptocurrencies, the index provider said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These new S&P-branded indices will measure the performance of digital assets listed on recognized open cryptocurrency exchanges," the statement said.

The new indices were the S&P Bitcoin Index that measures the performance of Bitcoin, the oldest and largest digital coin by market capitalization; the S&P Ethereum Index, which tracks Ethereum, the second most-used cryptocurrency; and the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index, which measures the performance of both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cryptocurrencies, in general, are volatile because they have no intrinsic value and some associated with funding for illicit activity.

Bitcoin, the granddaddy of digital coins, is completely banned by India and heavily restricted by China's government.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called it an "inefficient" payment system that was too volatile for the average user or investor and could be misused for illicit finance.

Separately, New York's Attorney General Letitia James shut down a digital Currency trading platform in March that she called a fraud, warning investors from falling prey to similar schemes.

Despite such caution, the cryptocurrency trade has thrived, with even endowments of top universities like Harvard and Yale adding the 12-year-old Bitcoin to their portfolio of assets.

To counter the threat of an underworld of cryptocurrencies taking over legitimate financial systems, governments and central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, are discussing ways to form their digital coins if possible.