WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The financial services company S&P Global Ratings said it has downgraded Russia's credit rating to CCC- from its BBB- as a result of complications caused by Western sanctions.

"(W)e have lowered our long-term foreign and local Currency sovereign credit ratings on Russia to 'CCC- ' from 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively, and kept them on CreditWatch with negative implications," S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Thursday.