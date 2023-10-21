Open Menu

S&P Returns Greece's Credit Rating To Investment Grade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 09:20 AM

S&P returns Greece's credit rating to investment grade

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The ratings agency S&P has returned Greece's credit rating to investment grade for the first time since 2010, citing the "significant progress" it has made in tackling economic challenges.

S&P is upgrading the country's credit rating to BBB-/A-3 from BB+/B for long- and short-term local and foreign Currency sovereign credit ratings, it announced in a statement Friday.

Its decision makes it the first of the three major US ratings agencies to lift Greece's credit rating from speculative to investment grade.

"Greece's public finances are improving thanks to the budgetary consolidation efforts," it said, explaining its decision.

"Since the debt crisis in 2009-2015, significant progress has been made in addressing Greece's economic and fiscal imbalances," it added.

S&P expects the government to achieve a Primary surplus of "at least" 1.

2 percent of GDP this year, well above target, growing to 2.3 percent of GDP over the next three years.

The general election earlier this year that returned Kyriakos Mitsotakis to power "allows the government to continue to build upon past reform efforts" to make Greece internationally competitive, S&P said.

"We expect additional structural economic and budgetary reforms, coupled with large EU funds, will support robust economic growth in 2023-2026 and underpin continued reduction in government debt," it added.

Mitsotakis cheered the decision by S&P as "an important milestone."

"Proud of the recognition of what our country has achieved. We are determined to continue our reform agenda, a path that is attracting investment, creating jobs and achieving inclusive growth," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Progress Greece Post From Government Jobs Election 2018

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

37 minutes ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Sec ..

UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Secretary

8 hours ago
 PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud ..

PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza ..

10 hours ago
 PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts ..

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

10 hours ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

10 hours ago
PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

10 hours ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

10 hours ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

10 hours ago
 Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

Naval Chief calls on Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World