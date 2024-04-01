SPA Captures Smooth Flow Of Grand Mosque Visitors From Security Aviation Aircraft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) took to the skies above Makkah on a General Security Aviation flight, capturing the seamless movement of visitors at the Grand Mosque.
From a lofty altitude, SPA's lens documented Umrah performers, worshippers, and visitors in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, engaging in their rituals with tranquillity and comfort.
During the hour-long journey, the agency captured the effortless navigation of visitors throughout the courtyards, corridors, and floors of the Grand Mosque.
SPA also documented the remarkable expansions undertaken by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the mosque.
In this regard, SPA witnessed the ongoing projects at the Grand Mosque and observed the developments in Makkah, along with the services provided to the visitors by relevant authorities.
