SPA Captures Spiritual Atmosphere At The Grand Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SPA captures spiritual atmosphere at the Grand Mosque

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims at the Grand Mosque experience a spiritual atmosphere of devoutness conducive to the seamless execution of religious rituals.

This, and the coordinated efforts of various government agencies to streamline the movement of people in and around the Grand Mosque, oversee the entry of pilgrims and worshipers and guide crowds to allocated prayer zones and areas designated for ritual observance, have been caught by the lens of the Saudi Press Agency.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, together with other concerned authorities, play a great role in managing the surging number of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque.

They provide a wide array of amenities, medical provisions, food and water, and transportation services, all designed to facilitate the pilgrims’ experience, and enabling them to conduct religious rituals with comfort and assurance.

