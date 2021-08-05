Space Engineers Still Probing Mystery Readings on Boeing Starliner Spacecraft - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) NASA and Boeing engineers are trying to find out what caused an anomalous reading on the new Starliner spacecraft, delaying again its launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, this week, the US space agency said on Thursday.

"NASA and Boeing are continuing to work through steps to determine what caused the unexpected valve position indications on the CST-100 Starliner propulsion system," the space agency said.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Starliner spacecraft on top was scheduled to return to its Vertical Integration Facility at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday where engineers will have direct access to it for continued troubleshooting, NASA said.

"The data will drive any corrective measures that may be necessary to ensure Starliner is ready for launch.

When NASA's Commercial Crew Program and Boeing Space agree the issue is resolved, a new launch opportunity will be selected, taking into account the readiness of all parties involved," the space agency said.

Early in the launch countdown for the scheduled launch of Starliner's second, unmanned test flight to the International Space Station on Tuesday, engineers detected indications that not all of its propulsion system valves were in the proper configuration, NASA added.

Engineers have described the again-delayed mission as being of "crucial importance" to the Starliner program following the failure to achieve all objectives on the spacecraft's first test flight in December 2019 when it failed to successfully rendezvous with the International Space Station, according to NASA.