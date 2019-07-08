UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space Food Laboratory To Prepare Halal Food For 1st UAE Astronaut At ISS - Document

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:36 PM

Space Food Laboratory to Prepare Halal Food for 1st UAE Astronaut at ISS - Document

Space Food Laboratory company, which specializes in the production of astronaut food, will prepare traditional Arabic dishes for the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who is set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) in fall, according to a document obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Space Food Laboratory company, which specializes in the production of astronaut food, will prepare traditional Arabic dishes for the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who is set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) in fall, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

According to the document, Space Food Laboratory will provide the UAE astronaut with canned halal food, including balaleet, which is a kind of sweet vermicelli, saluna � sweet and sour fish � and madrouba.

The dishes are expected to be ready by mid-August, the document said.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on the first ever flight of a UAE astronaut to the ISS in the summer of 2018.

Two UAE candidates, Hazza Mansouri and Sultan Niyadi, started their training in the Moscow Region last fall.� Mansouri is set to depart for the ISS in late September on board the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronaut Jessica Meir.

The UAE astronaut is expected to spend a total of eight days on board the orbital outpost and return to the Earth on October 3.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia UAE Company United Arab Emirates September October 2018 From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

PM Imran, Bilawal to be in US the same time

14 minutes ago

PML-N leader claims having more such 'disturbing' ..

27 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

24 minutes ago

Noor Hassan died due to protest in hospital: Dr Mu ..

36 minutes ago

BA fined 183m over computer theft of passenger dat ..

25 minutes ago

Uzbekistan Shows Interest in Purchasing Russia's S ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.