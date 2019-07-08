Space Food Laboratory to Prepare Halal Food for 1st UAE Astronaut at ISS - Document

Space Food Laboratory company, which specializes in the production of astronaut food, will prepare traditional Arabic dishes for the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who is set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) in fall, according to a document obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Space Food Laboratory company, which specializes in the production of astronaut food, will prepare traditional Arabic dishes for the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who is set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) in fall, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

According to the document, Space Food Laboratory will provide the UAE astronaut with canned halal food, including balaleet, which is a kind of sweet vermicelli, saluna � sweet and sour fish � and madrouba.

The dishes are expected to be ready by mid-August, the document said.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on the first ever flight of a UAE astronaut to the ISS in the summer of 2018.

Two UAE candidates, Hazza Mansouri and Sultan Niyadi, started their training in the Moscow Region last fall.� Mansouri is set to depart for the ISS in late September on board the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronaut Jessica Meir.

The UAE astronaut is expected to spend a total of eight days on board the orbital outpost and return to the Earth on October 3.