'Space Narrowing' For Temporary Iran Nuclear Agreement: IAEA

Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

The UN nuclear watchdog's head said Monday it was "becoming increasingly difficult" to extend a temporary inspections arrangement with Iran, as Tehran and world powers try to salvage a nuclear deal

In February, Tehran suspended some IAEA inspections, leading the agency to strike a temporary three-month deal allowing it to continue its activities despite the reduced level of access.

"I can see this space narrowing down," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told journalists in Vienna at the beginning of the quarterly meeting of the IAEA's board of governors.

In late May the ad hoc arrangement was extended until June 24, with Grossi describing the remaining time as "very short".

Referring to negotiations underway in central Vienna between world powers and Tehran on the possible revival of the international 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear programme, Grossi said he hoped that by "wider general agreement that's being worked on downtown or by some other means, we are not going to see our... inspection capacities curtailed any more".

"We cannot limit and continue to curtail the ability of the inspectors to inspect and at the same time pretend that there is trust," he said.

He also referred to a long-running attempt by the IAEA to get clarity on several undeclared Iranian sites where nuclear activity may have taken place, mostly in the early 2000s.

