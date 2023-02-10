Space Station Could Set Precedent For US-Russia Cooperation in Arctic - NSC Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The US government should consider making an exception to cooperate with Russia on "life and death" issues in the Arctic area, using as a precedent the way it continues to cooperate with Moscow in running and maintaining the International Space Station (ISS), National Security Council Russia Director Chris Kofron told a meeting at the Woodrow Wilson Center on Thursday.

"In outer space, we have carved out life and death exceptions for cooperating with the Russians: Maybe this could be a model for the Arctic," Kofron told the meeting, which was entitled, "Deterring Russia in the High North."

However, Kofron added that the United States and its NATO partner nations with territory in the Arctic such as Denmark, Norway and Canada, and now about-to-join Finland and Sweden should not expect any reliable cooperation with Russia in current conditions while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

"Russia has a bastion defense mindset (in the Arctic) ...We don't think Russia will cooperate with other Arctic nations in good faith. ... Russia seems to have linked cooperation in all spheres to our support for Ukraine," he said.

Russia has continued to build up its military forces in the Arctic region with a posture that indicated its goal of controlling it, Kofron added.