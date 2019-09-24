UrduPoint.com
Space-X's Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test Expected In Coming Months - FCC Application

Space-X's Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test Expected in Coming Months - FCC Application

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX plans to carry out an in-flight test of the Crew Dragon reusable spacecraft's emergency abort system in November 2019 - May 2020, new documents sent by SpaceX to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveal.

According to a SpaceX application posted on the FCC website, the requested period for the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test starts on November 23, 2019 and ends on May 23, 2020.

"This STA [Special Temporary Authority application] is necessary to authorize launch vehicle communications for SpaceX Mission 1357, a launch from Complex 39a, Kennedy Space Center. The application includes a sub-orbital first stage, and a simulated orbital second stage," the document says.

The United States is currently using Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to carry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has given contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to develop spacecraft to transport crew to the ISS. NASA will need to certify the safety of both SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner before they can start their missions.

Space X tested Crew Dragon in an unmanned flight to the ISS in March. Its first test flight with crew aboard is expected later this year. The first manned Starliner test is also expected in the coming months.

