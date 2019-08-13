UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spacesuit For Russia's Federatsiya Spacecraft Crew To Be Presented At MAKS-2019 - Designer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

Spacesuit for Russia's Federatsiya Spacecraft Crew to Be Presented at MAKS-2019 - Designer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) New advanced rescue spacesuit Sokol-M for the crew of Russia's new-generation Federatsiya (Federation) manned spacecraft will be presented at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, the director general and chief designer of the Russian Zvezda Research, Development & Production Enterprise told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Several innovations will be presented. For example, the new spacesuit for crew on board the prospective piloted spaceship Federatsiya. An inflated spacesuit will be placed into the Cheget chair which will be used on this spaceship. The chair's prototype was showcased at the previous airshow [in September 2018]," Sergey Pozdnyakov said.

According to him, Sokol-M will be in colors traditional for the Russian rescue spacesuits - blue and white - albeit the version in orange has also been considered, and might be rebranded later.

He added that the tests of the new spacesuit have not yet begun.

The Federatsiya spacecraft is set to replace the Soyuz, which is currently the only means to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Federation's first unmanned test flight is scheduled for 2022, first unmanned flight to the ISS for 2023, and first manned flight for 2024. The spacecraft will be able to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits.

The annual MAKS-2019 air show will be held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky, the Moscow Region. For the first time, China will act as a co-organizer of the event. More than 20 countries have submitted applications to attend and an exhibition space has already been reserved for Belarus, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Iran, Italy and Switzerland.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia China Canada France Germany Orange Enterprise Italy Belgium Belarus Czech Republic Switzerland August September Event From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

16 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.