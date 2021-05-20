UrduPoint.com
Spacesuit Water Leak Will Not Delay Russian Cosmonauts' Planned Outing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Spacesuit Water Leak Will Not Delay Russian Cosmonauts' Planned Outing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A water leak in the spacesuit of a Russian cosmonaut at the International Space Station will be fixed ahead of the June 2 spacewalk, a spokesperson for state space firm Energia told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The cosmonauts will soon fix the cause of the leak, and it will not affect the program and the date of their out-of-spaceship activities," the spokesperson said.

Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov were testing their spacesuits aboard the ISS on Thursday when a leak was found. The two will venture out in two weeks to prepare the Pirs module for the arrival of a new scientific module.

