SpaceX Aims to Launch Starship Rocket Thursday Morning After Monday Scrub - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) SpaceX announced that it aims to launch its Starship rocket on Thursday morning after the initial launch attempt was scrubbed earlier on Monday.

"SpaceX is targeting as soon as Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas. The 62 minute launch window opens at 8:28 a.m. CT (Central Time Zone) and close at 9:30 a.m. CT," the company said in a press release on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, SpaceX postponed its highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster.

The problem was detected nine minutes before the planned launch and mission controllers then decided to change to a wet dress rehearsal to practice pre-take-off procedures. SpaceX officials said in a podcast that the launch would be delayed for at least 48 hours and possibly longer.

SpaceX has described the nearly 400-foot tall rocket as the most powerful ever built and capable of launching payloads to the Moon and Mars. The rocket is also designed to be fully reusable in all its stages.