WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX announced on Thursday that it has put into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) space observatory.

On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket with IXPE launched from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida.

Its first stage landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean after the separation of the second stage, which put the observatory into orbit.

"Deployment of IXPE confirmed," the company wrote on Twitter, featuring a video of the process.

IXPE is a space observatory equipped with three telescopes with a total weight of 325kg. The project is aimed at exploring some of the most turbulent and extreme environments in the universe, including black holes, neutron stars and polarized x-rays.