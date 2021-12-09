UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

SpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX announced on Thursday that it has put into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) space observatory.

On Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket with IXPE launched from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida.

Its first stage landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean after the separation of the second stage, which put the observatory into orbit.

"Deployment of IXPE confirmed," the company wrote on Twitter, featuring a video of the process.

IXPE is a space observatory equipped with three telescopes with a total weight of 325kg. The project is aimed at exploring some of the most turbulent and extreme environments in the universe, including black holes, neutron stars and polarized x-rays.

