SpaceX CEO Musk Believes Starship Prototype Explosion Possibly Due to Human Error

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes that the prototype of the Starship spacecraft for interplanetary flights could have exploded during a recent test due to human error

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes that the prototype of the Starship spacecraft for interplanetary flights could have exploded during a recent test due to human error.

On Thursday, the Starship SN3 prototype was destroyed during a pressure test at SpaceX's facilities near the South Texas village of Boca Chica. This is the third incident with Starship prototypes over the past several months.

"We will see what data review says in the morning, but this may have been a test configuration mistake," Musk said on Twitter after the test.

In February, another Starship SN1 prototype exploded during a liquid nitrogen pressure test.

In November 2019, the Starship Mk1 prototype was damaged during a cryogenic pressure test.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and Starship spacecraft. The system will allow the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to near-Earth orbits, and to the Moon and Mars. The space missions will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida. The facility for landing is located in Boca Chica.