SpaceX CEO Musk Calls Successful Tests Of Starship Prototype Despite Explosion At Landing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called successful the test of a prototype of the Starship reusable launch vehicle despite an explosion at landing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called successful the test of a prototype of the Starship reusable launch vehicle despite an explosion at landing.

"Successful ascent, switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point! ... Mars, here we come!!" Musk said on Twitter.

During a test flight on Wednesday, which took place in Texas, the spacecraft gained altitude, turned to a horizontal position, returned to its original position and started to land. At the moment of contact with the surface, a flame appeared and an explosion was heard. SpaceX was broadcasting the flight.

"Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!" Musk added.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and Starship spacecraft. The system will allow the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to near-Earth orbits, and to the Moon and Mars.

The latest launch was the first attempt by the ship to take off with a fully assembled hull, including with the nose cone and front and rear stabilizers.

