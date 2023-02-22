UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Pushed Back To Early Monday Morning - NASA Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SpaceX is delaying the launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station by one day to Monday, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a conference call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) SpaceX is delaying the launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station by one day to Monday, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a conference call.

"We did adjust the launch time to one day later than planned, it will be February 27 Monday at 1:45 am (Eastern Time)," Stich said on Tuesday.

Stich explained that NASA fell behind on work remaining to go primarily on the Dragon vehicle.

The four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 was initially scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station.

The duration of the mission will be 6 months.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will join United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission.

Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the International Space Station integrated flights agreement.

