SpaceX Crew-6 Mission With Russian Cosmonaut Will Head To ISS In Mid-February - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SpaceX Crew-6 Mission With Russian Cosmonaut Will Head to ISS in Mid-February - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the sixth commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on board will be launched no earlier than mid-February, NASA said.

"The earliest targeted launch date for the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is mid-February 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Beside Fedyaev, the crew will include two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

This will be the first mission for everyone except Bowen.

Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement. In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS. In exchange for flights of Russian cosmonauts on the Crew Dragon, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos delivers American astronauts to ISS on the Soyuz spacecraft.

