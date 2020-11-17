SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' Spacecraft Docks to International Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The SpaceX "Resilience" Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS), the live stream from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) showed.

The SpaceX Crew-1 mission has brought US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan to the ISS, for a six-month stay.

The Crew-1 mission, the first ever operational commercial crew mission to the ISS, lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:27pm ET on Sunday (00:27 GMT on Monday, November 16).

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage successfully separated, landing on the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the discarded booster should be reused for the SpaceX Crew-2 mission that is expected to be launched in March 2021.