SpaceX Crew Looks Ahead to COVID-19 Vaccine on Return From Space Station - Astronaut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The US and Japanese SpaceX mission crew on the International Space Station (ISS) are looking forward to their coronavirus vaccinations after flying back to earth this week on the SpaceX Dragon after a more than five month mission, astronaut Shannon Walker said on Monday.

"We will be getting the COVID vaccine seven to ten days after we get back," Walker told a televised National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) press conference from orbit.

Walker and US fellow astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Soichi Noguchi from Japan will fly the Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience home at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), NASA said.

On Friday, another NASA/SpaceX craft commandeered by Shane Kimbrough with Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japanese cosmonaut Akihiro Hoshide flew up to the ISS.