(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX has deployed 60 Starlink satellites to orbit using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle, the company said on Twitter.

"Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX said.

The company last launched 60 Starlink satellites February 4.