SpaceX Dragon Craft Undocks From ISS, Begins 4-Person Crew Descent To Earth - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

SpaceX Dragon Craft Undocks From ISS, Begins 4-Person Crew Descent to Earth - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on schedule to start the journey of its four Crew-2 astronauts back to Earth, NASA reported in a live podcast.

"Two good undocking burns ... God Speed," a NASA official monitoring the undocking and firing launch procedures said.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimborough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Aki Hoshide and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet completed 199 days in space and are returning with 530 Pounds (about 1,159 kilos) of hardware and data, the space agency said.

The Endeavor is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean around 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday and NASA's next SpaceX Crew-3 mission is still planned to start no earlier than 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday night on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the space agency said.

