SpaceX Falcon Launches Commercial Resupply Mission to Space Station - NASA

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster successfully launched on schedule at 11:47 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) propelling an unmanned Dragon 9 cargo spacecraft on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster successfully launched on schedule at 11:47 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) propelling an unmanned Dragon 9 cargo spacecraft on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said on Monday.

"SpaceX's Dragon will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including the next pair of IROSAs (International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays)," NASA said in an official blog. "The solar panels, which roll out using stored kinetic energy, will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station.

"

Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once all are installed, they will generate a 30% increase in power production over the station's current arrays, NASA said.

"Arrival at the station is scheduled for 5:50 am Tuesday. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will dock autonomously to the station's zenith port of the Harmony module," the blog said.

The 28th SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the ISS carrying 7,000 Pounds of supplies and scientific experiments to the ISS took off from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.