SpaceX for First Time Launches Test Flight of Fully Integrated Starship Rocket

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) SpaceX for the first time successfully launched its Starship and Super Heavy rocket system from Starbase, Texas, on Thursday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

SpaceX has described the nearly 400-foot tall rocket as the most powerful ever built and capable of launching payloads to the Moon and Mars.

The rocket is also designed to be fully reusable in all its stages.

On Monday, SpaceX postponed its highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster.