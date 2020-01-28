UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Forced to Postpone Launch of Starlink Internet Satellites Due to Bad Weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX said that it had once again delayed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with 60 satellites within the framework of the Starlink mission due to bad weather conditions.

"Now targeting Wednesday, January 29 at 9:06 a.m., 14:06 UTC [GMT], for launch of Starlink due to poor weather in the recovery area," SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

SpaceX has said that it intended to launch Starlink internet satellites from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida into orbit first on January 24, then on January 28.

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite constellation project, envisaging the development of global low-cost and high-performance internet. The development of the Starlink project began in 2015. Initially, the company eyed launching a total of 12,000 satellites by the mid-2020s but later extended the plans to 42,000.

