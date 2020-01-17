(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday described NASA's attempts to develop a Space Launch System (SLS) super heavy-lift rocket carrier designed for flights to the Moon as a "tragedy," since the spacecraft could only be used once

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday described NASA's attempts to develop a Space Launch System (SLS) super heavy-lift rocket carrier designed for flights to the Moon as a "tragedy," since the spacecraft could only be used once.

"Fundamental issue with SLS is that it's not reusable, which means that a billion Dollar rocket is blown up every launch! 100% tragedy," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Unlike the SLS rocket, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy super heavy-lift rocket has several reusable elements that are designed to return to Earth once a mission is fulfilled.

The launch of the first SLS rocket was scheduled for 2017, but due to technical issues, it was postponed to 2020-2021. Once launched, the rocket is set to send Orion unmanned vehicle, astronauts and large cargo to the Moon.