SpaceX Head Slams NASA's Non-Reusable SLS Super Heavy-Lift Rocket As 'Tragedy'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

SpaceX Head Slams NASA's Non-Reusable SLS Super Heavy-Lift Rocket as 'Tragedy'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday described NASA's attempts to develop a Space Launch System (SLS) super heavy-lift rocket carrier designed for flights to the Moon as a "tragedy," since the spacecraft could only be used once

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday described NASA's attempts to develop a Space Launch System (SLS) super heavy-lift rocket carrier designed for flights to the Moon as a "tragedy," since the spacecraft could only be used once.

"Fundamental issue with SLS is that it's not reusable, which means that a billion Dollar rocket is blown up every launch! 100% tragedy," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Unlike the SLS rocket, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy super heavy-lift rocket has several reusable elements that are designed to return to Earth once a mission is fulfilled.

The launch of the first SLS rocket was scheduled for 2017, but due to technical issues, it was postponed to 2020-2021. Once launched, the rocket is set to send Orion unmanned vehicle, astronauts and large cargo to the Moon.

