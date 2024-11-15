SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Internet Satellites Into Space
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) U.S. private space company SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday.
According to SpaceX, the satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:21 a.m. Eastern Time.
SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of the 24 satellites.
Thursday's liftoff was the 18th launch and landing for the first stage booster, according to SpaceX.
SpaceX also launched 20 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities.
