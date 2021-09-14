UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Launches 51 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites was successfully launched into orbit, the American company SpaceX reported on Monday night.

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 8:55 p.m. local time (03:55 GMT) and deployed Starlink satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch.

"Deployment of 51 Starlink satellites confirmed," the company announced on Twitter.

The first-stage booster successfully landed on the Of Course I Still love You droneship.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network capable of providing broadband internet access to the inhabitants of the Earth. The project began in February 2018. Its goal is to ensure access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world.

