SpaceX Launches All-civilian Crew For First Private Spacewalk
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Kennedy Space Center, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) SpaceX launched its historic Polaris Dawn mission on Tuesday -- an audacious orbital expedition that will catapult civilians into a high-radiation region of space and see them attempt the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts.
Led by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, the four-member crew aims to journey farther into the cosmos than any other manned mission in more than half a century, since the end of the Apollo era.
On the mission's first day, they will soar to a peak altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) before returning into a lower orbit.
"Dragon will travel repeatedly through the orbital altitudes of over 10 thousand satellites and bits of space debris," SpaceX founder CEO Elon Musk wrote on X. "No room for error in our calculations."
The highlight of the voyage is slated for as early as Thursday: the first ever spacewalk by civilians, outfitted in sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits with heads-up displays, helmet cameras and an advanced joint mobility system.
SpaceX has scheduled the EVA for 0623 GMT on Thursday, with a backup window on Friday at the same time.
Since the Crew Dragon capsule lacks an airlock, the entire crew will be exposed to the vacuum of space for the duration of the spacewalk, as two venture out, tethered to the spaceship.
"I think the world is a more interesting place when you can journey among the stars," Isaacman said in a video message released by SpaceX.
"We will develop technologies and test technologies that will help SpaceX ultimately achieve its long-term ambitions of making human life interplanetary."
