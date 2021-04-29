SpaceX Launches Another Starlink Internet Communications Satellite Constellation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 carrier rocket from a launch site in Florida with a constellation of 60 Starlink internet satellites.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, completing this booster's seventh launch and landing," it said.