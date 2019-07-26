UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Launches Dragon Cargo Mission To Space Station With 3D Bio-Tech Printer - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:30 AM

SpaceX Launches Dragon Cargo Mission to Space Station With 3D Bio-Tech Printer - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) SpaceX launched an unmanned cargo mission to deliver supplies and scientific experiments to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said.

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is on its way to deliver the second commercial crew docking port and about 5,000 Pounds of science investigations and supplies for the International Space Station after a... launch from Florida," the US space agency said in a press release after the launch on Thursday.

The spacecraft was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:01 p.

m. local time (10:01 p.m. GMT) and is due to rendezvous with the ISS on Saturday, NASA said.

The cargo on the mission includes Techshot's BioFabrication Facility to print organ-like tissues in microgravity - a stepping stone in a long-term plan to manufacture whole human organs in space using refined biological 3D printing techniques, NASA said.

The mission will be SpaceX's 18th cargo flight to the space station under a Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA, the release added.

Related Topics

Florida SpaceX From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

5 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

5 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

5 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

5 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

5 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.