UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Launches Dragon Spacecraft Carrying AI Experiments To ISS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

SpaceX Launches Dragon Spacecraft Carrying AI Experiments to ISS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon unmanned spacecraft carrying 5,700 Pounds of supplies and new experiments to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket in its CRS-19 cargo mission on Thursday.

Within 15 minutes of launch the spacecraft successfully entered earth orbit and is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Sunday morning, NASA said.

New experiments on the cargo ship include Cimon, a 3-D printed robot head equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) designed to emotionally interact with the human crew, 40 female mice including eight genetically engineered ones and barley for making malt for beer in space, NASA has said.

The Space X flight is the 19th resupply mission to the ISS under the current contract and was launched a day later than originally scheduled from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida because of weather conditions, NASA said.

The Dragon spacecraft will remain at the ISS until January 4. A second car unmanned cargo ship to the Space Station is scheduled to be launched by Russia on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Car Robot Florida SpaceX January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Iran working on nuclear-capable missiles: European ..

3 minutes ago

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Nazi interpreter loses fight for Canada citizen ..

3 minutes ago

Fiji start World Sevens series defence on positive ..

3 minutes ago

WTO provisionally approves 2020 budget, likely ave ..

3 minutes ago

British woman in Spain revived after 6 hours in ca ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.