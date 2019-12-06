SpaceX Launches Dragon Spacecraft Carrying AI Experiments to ISS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon unmanned spacecraft carrying 5,700 Pounds of supplies and new experiments to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket in its CRS-19 cargo mission on Thursday.

Within 15 minutes of launch the spacecraft successfully entered earth orbit and is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Sunday morning, NASA said.

New experiments on the cargo ship include Cimon, a 3-D printed robot head equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) designed to emotionally interact with the human crew, 40 female mice including eight genetically engineered ones and barley for making malt for beer in space, NASA has said.

The Space X flight is the 19th resupply mission to the ISS under the current contract and was launched a day later than originally scheduled from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida because of weather conditions, NASA said.

The Dragon spacecraft will remain at the ISS until January 4. A second car unmanned cargo ship to the Space Station is scheduled to be launched by Russia on Friday.