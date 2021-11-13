SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday.

"Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said.

Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX fist-stage bosters have been launched into space more than once.

Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program.