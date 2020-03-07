UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Dragon Cargo Spacecraft For Int'l Space Station- NASA

Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Dragon Cargo Spacecraft for Int'l Space Station- NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) SpaceX successfully launched on Saturday a Dragon unmanned spacecraft carrying 4,300 Pounds (almost 2 tonnes) of supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Falcon 9 rocket, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced.

The spacecraft was launched at 11:50 p.m. EST Friday (04:50 GMT Saturday).

"Dragon will deliver more than 4,300 pounds of NASA cargo and science investigations, including a new science facility scheduled to be installed to the outside of the station during a spacewalk this spring.

The spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and is scheduled to arrive at the orbital outpost on Monday, March 9," NASA said on its website.

The Space X flight is the 20th resupply mission to the ISS under the current contract.

The Dragon spacecraft will remain at the space station until April 9.

