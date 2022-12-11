UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 With Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 With Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) US company SpaceX carried out the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the Japanese lunar lander HAKUTO-R created by the private company Ispace.

The rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 07:38 GMT.

The rocket also carries NASA's Lunar Flashlight satellite, according to the SpaceX website.

Later in the day, the company confirmed on Twitter the successful deployment of both HAKUTO-R and Lunar Flashlight.

The lunar landing of the HAKUTO-R mission is scheduled for the end of 2023.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Lander Florida SpaceX From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

5 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

15 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

15 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

15 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.