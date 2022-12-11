SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 With Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) US company SpaceX carried out the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the Japanese lunar lander HAKUTO-R created by the private company Ispace.

The rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 07:38 GMT.

The rocket also carries NASA's Lunar Flashlight satellite, according to the SpaceX website.

Later in the day, the company confirmed on Twitter the successful deployment of both HAKUTO-R and Lunar Flashlight.

The lunar landing of the HAKUTO-R mission is scheduled for the end of 2023.