SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) SpaceX has launched its sixth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying ViaSat-3 Americas and other satellites, after several delays, the company informs.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday, adding in a later post that the first payload deployment is expected within hours.

The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday (00:26 GMT on Monday), following days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Apart from ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat, the mission's payload includes Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space's GS-1 satellite.

