Open Menu

SpaceX Launches Starship's Sixth Test Flight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SpaceX launches Starship's sixth test flight

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) SpaceX launched the sixth test flight of its giant Starship rocket on Tuesday.

Starship took off from the company's Starbase facility near Brownsville in the U.S. state of Texas at about 4:01 p.m. Central Time.

Objectives of the new test include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heat shield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean, according to SpaceX.

Related Topics

India Company Brownsville SITE SpaceX From P

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

3 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

15 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

15 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

15 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

15 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

15 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World