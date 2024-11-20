(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) SpaceX launched the sixth test flight of its giant Starship rocket on Tuesday.

Starship took off from the company's Starbase facility near Brownsville in the U.S. state of Texas at about 4:01 p.m. Central Time.

Objectives of the new test include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heat shield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean, according to SpaceX.