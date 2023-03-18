UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Loses Lawsuit Against Ukrainian Company Starlink Over Name - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ukrainian IT company Starlink won a lawsuit in which Elon Musk's SpaceX required the firm to rebrand itself, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday, citing court documents.

According to the Strana.ua online news outlet, the Kiev Economic Court rejected SpaceX's claim for early termination of registration of its Ukrainian namesake in early March.

In November, Ukrainian media reported that SpaceX, which operates Starlink, filed a lawsuit against Starlink LLC and intellectual property agency Ukrpatent citing trademark infringement.

However, the Ukrainian Starlink filed for trademark registration in 2010 and was registered a year later, while Musk's Starlink Ukraine obtained the rights to its trademark in 2020.

The founder of Starlink LLC said, as quoted by Ukrainian media, that SpaceX officials contacted him back in 2021, urging him to ditch the brand name. The owner did not rule out negotiations with the US company on condition that he would be compensated for the losses associated with rebranding.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world, launched by SpaceX in February 2018. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Starlink stations have been providing the Ukrainian forces with access to satellite internet.

