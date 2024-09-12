SpaceX Makes History With First Spacewalks By Private Citizens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A pioneering private crew made history Thursday by becoming the first civilians to perform spacewalks, marking a giant leap forward for the commercial space industry.
The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission, led by fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman, launched early Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, journeying deeper into the cosmos than any humans in the past 50 years, since the Apollo program.
Then, with the four-member crew's Dragon spacecraft lowered to an orbit with a high of 430 miles, pure oxygen began flowing into their suits, marking the official start of their extravehicular activity (EVA) at 1012 GMT on Thursday.
A short time later, Isaacman unlatched the hatch and climbed through, gripping a structure known as "Skywalker," outfitted with hand and footholds, as a breathtaking view of Earth unfolded below him.
"It's gorgeous," he told mission control in Hawthorne, California, where teams cheered on important checkpoints.
It was yet another major milestone for SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk in 2002.
In 2020, it beat aerospace giant Boeing in delivering a safe crewed spaceship to provide rides for NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.
Today, it launches more rockets than any competitor, and its Starlink satellite constellation provides internet service to dozens of countries.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar residents flee deadly floods in boats and on makeshift rafts21 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development21 minutes ago
-
WHO says 'confident' target for Gaza polio vaccination campaign met22 minutes ago
-
Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 20022 minutes ago
-
Blinken seeks common cause in Poland after Ukraine jitters42 minutes ago
-
High doses of Adderall linked with heightened risk of psychosis and mania1 hour ago
-
Boats carry terrified children to safety in Thai floods1 hour ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begins historic private spacewalk1 hour ago
-
Rashid returns to Afghanistan squad for South Africa one-day series1 hour ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development2 hours ago
-
Syria state media says Israeli strike on Golan kills two2 hours ago
-
Russia puts Navalny lawyers on trial2 hours ago