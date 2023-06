WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said it had orbited 72 satellites on a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle.

"After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX's 200th landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX said on Twitter.

Earlier, the company orbited 52 Starlink satellites.