SpaceX Polaris Dawn Launch Pushed Back After Helium Leak
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Kennedy Space Center, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) SpaceX on Monday pushed back the historic launch of an all-civilian crew on an orbital expedition set to mark a new chapter in space exploration with the first spacewalk by private citizens.
The Polaris Dawn mission, organized by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, was set to lift off early Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, but is now targeting early Wednesday after a late technical hitch.
"Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical," Elon Musk's company wrote on X. Umbilicals connect a tower with a rocket, while helium is a non-flammable gas often used to pressurize fuel lines.
Riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is set to reach a peak altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) -- higher than any crewed mission in over half a century, since the Apollo era.
Mission commander Isaacman will guide his four-member team through the mission's centerpiece: the first-ever commercial spacewalk, equipped with sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits.
Rounding out the team are mission pilot Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel; mission specialist Sarah Gillis, a lead space operations engineer at SpaceX; and mission specialist and medical officer Anna Menon, also a lead space operations engineer at SpaceX.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
More Stories From World
-
Olmo clinches Barca comeback win at Rayo on debut26 seconds ago
-
Pacific Island leaders 'endorse' joint policing plan36 seconds ago
-
Venezuela opposition denounces 'harassment' as Maduro bolsters cabinet45 seconds ago
-
Protesters' mass arrests leave Venezuelans in fear51 seconds ago
-
Showdown looms over 'boys' club' lineup for EU commission1 minute ago
-
Canary Islands mark 30 years of migrant influx1 minute ago
-
Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election11 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election31 minutes ago
-
Harris rides convention buzz on return to trail31 minutes ago
-
Three missing as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan31 minutes ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz survive US Open wobbles as Osaka weeps on return41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 4th update41 minutes ago