SpaceX Postpones Falcon 9 Launch With Starlink Satellites Due To Poor Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) SpaceX has once again postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket, carrying a batch of Starlink mini-satellites, due to poor weather, the company said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the launch was called off at the five seconds mark over unspecified problems.

"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink," SpaceX said on Twitter.

The next launch opportunity is at 23:09 GMT on Sunday, the Spaceflight Now outlet says.

Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide a broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.

