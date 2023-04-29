UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Postpones Falcon Heavy Launch For 4th Time, Next Attempt Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its sixth Falcon Heavy mission for a fourth time and will carry out its next attempt on Saturday, a SpaceX broadcaster said.

The SpaceX broadcaster said the next launch window for the Falcon Heavy booster will begin Saturday night at 8:26 p.m. EST (12:26 a.m. GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon Heavy launch was canceled a minute before take-off on Friday, and SpaceX did not provide an immediate explanation for the reason of the delay.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, which uses three boosters, will carry three payloads that will deploy multiple satellites to geostationary orbit.

Prior to the launch, SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that the company will conduct a Falcon Heavy risk review.

"About to do Falcon Heavy risk review," Musk said Friday night. "I love that rocket, but it's scary. So many state changes post liftoff."

The main payload on the Falcon Heavy rocket was a 14,000-pound broadband satellite operated by California-based firm Viasat.

The Falcon Heavy mission is also sending a communication satellite that will be operated by California-based firm Astranis Space Technologies, and a cubesate that will be operated by Washington-based firm Gravity Space to provide communications for internet of Things applications.

Earlier on Friday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket, which uses one booster, to deploy two satellites for the Luxembourg-based telecommunications company SES.

The falcon rockets used in both SpaceX missions are reusable.

