SpaceX Postpones Launch of Dragon Cargo Spaceship to ISS Until Sunday Over Bad Weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The 21st commercial resupply service (CRS-21) of US cargo spaceship Dragon 2 to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed for one day due to unfavorable weather conditions, SpaceX said on Saturday.

The launch was originally scheduled for 16:39 GMT on Saturday from US state of Florida.

"Due to poor weather in the recovery area for today's attempt, now targeting Sunday, December 6 at 11:17 a.m. EST [16:17 GMT] for launch of CRS-21," SpaceX said on Twitter.

The freighter spaceship is expected to deliver materials for science experiments to the ISS and, after spending roughly a month docked to the Harmony module, return to Earth with the experiments' findings.

Dragon 2 will also carry a commercially-funded airlock module, Nanoracks Bishop Airlock, that will be installed at the ISS.