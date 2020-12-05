UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Postpones Launch Of Dragon Cargo Spaceship To ISS Until Sunday Over Bad Weather

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Dragon Cargo Spaceship to ISS Until Sunday Over Bad Weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The 21st commercial resupply service (CRS-21) of US cargo spaceship Dragon 2 to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed for one day due to unfavorable weather conditions, SpaceX said on Saturday.

The launch was originally scheduled for 16:39 GMT on Saturday from US state of Florida.

 

"Due to poor weather in the recovery area for today's attempt, now targeting Sunday, December 6 at 11:17 a.m. EST [16:17 GMT] for launch of CRS-21," SpaceX said on Twitter.

The freighter spaceship is expected to deliver materials for science experiments to the ISS and, after spending roughly a month docked to the Harmony module, return to Earth with the experiments' findings.

Dragon 2 will also carry a commercially-funded airlock module, Nanoracks Bishop Airlock, that will be installed at the ISS.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Twitter Bishop Florida SpaceX December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality promotes technical development ..

6 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Director of House of Wis ..

36 minutes ago

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

1 hour ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

1 hour ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

2 hours ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.