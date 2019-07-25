UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Postpones Launch Of Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Until Thursday Due To Poor Weather

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Until Thursday Due to Poor Weather

SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) due to poor weather conditions, the company said Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) due to poor weather conditions, the company said Thursday.

The launch of the rocket was scheduled for 6:24 p.m. (22:24 GMT) on Wednesday from the SpaceX Launch Complex 40 in Florida.

"Standing down today due to weather; backup launch opportunity is [Thursday] at 6:01 p.m. EDT, [22:01 GMT]," SpaceX tweeted.

After launching, the Dragon will separate from the Falcon 9's second stage about nine minutes after liftoff and attach to the ISS on Saturday. It will carry more than 5,000 Pounds of cargo and the International Docking Adapter, a physical connecting point for spacecraft, to the crew of SpaceX's orbiting laboratory.

