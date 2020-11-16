UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX 'Resilience' Commercial Crew Mission To ISS Launches On Falcon 9 Rocket - NASA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

SpaceX 'Resilience' Commercial Crew Mission to ISS Launches on Falcon 9 Rocket - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The SpaceX "Resilience" Crew Dragon manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

"The Crew-1 mission has lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket from @NASAKennedy at 7:27pm ET [00:27 GMT on Monday, November 16] and is en route to the @Space_Station," NASA said on Twitter, where a live broadcast is underway.

Later, NASA said that the rocket's Stage 1 had separated and that the Crew Dragon space vehicle was "on its way.

"

The launch of the first ever operational commercial crew mission follows the SpaceX Demo-2 mission that took NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS in May this year.

The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is carrying US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan for a six-month stay on the ISS.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will be reused for the SpaceX Crew-2 mission that is expected to be launched in March 2021.

Related Topics

Twitter Vehicle Shannon Florida Japan SpaceX March May November From

Recent Stories

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

8 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

9 hours ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair concludes

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.