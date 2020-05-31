SpaceX Rocket With NASA Astronauts Lifts Off Into Space

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The SpaceX company's Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts on board successfully lifted off from the Florida space center on Saturday.

"Now it's done. We have done it," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said after making sure the capsule was on its trajectory to the International Space Station.

The docking with the ISS is set for Sunday.

Bridenstine said that the astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, would get some rest before the berthing.

The launch, the first from US soil since the space shuttle program was scrapped in 2011, was initially set for Wednesday but was postponed over bad weather conditions.

The first and second stages of the rocket separated from the Dragon spacecraft on schedule. The reusable first stage then fired its thrusters to land on the "Of Course I Still love You" droneship.