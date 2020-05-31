UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Rocket With NASA Astronauts Lifts Off Into Space

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

SpaceX Rocket With NASA Astronauts Lifts Off Into Space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The SpaceX company's Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts on board successfully lifted off from the Florida space center on Saturday.

"Now it's done. We have done it," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said after making sure the capsule was on its trajectory to the International Space Station.

The docking with the ISS is set for Sunday.

Bridenstine said that the astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, would get some rest before the berthing.

The launch, the first from US soil since the space shuttle program was scrapped in 2011, was initially set for Wednesday but was postponed over bad weather conditions.

The first and second stages of the rocket separated from the Dragon spacecraft on schedule. The reusable first stage then fired its thrusters to land on the "Of Course I Still love You" droneship.

Related Topics

Weather Company Florida SpaceX Sunday From Love

Recent Stories

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Bahrain reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Italy reports 111 new coronavirus

41 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.